WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KXII) - In last year’s campaign the Wynnewood Savages saw their playoff hopes fade away after a loss in their season finale, but so far this off-season the Savages have used that loss as motivation to build upon what they were able to accomplish after finishing winless in 2020.

“We ended the season 4-6 and even though we were coming off of a zero win year, that’s still some-what disappointing. In the last game of the year against Dibble with the winner going to the playoffs and the loser staying home and we came out with the short end of the stick at the end of the game. So we’ve taken that and it’s fueled our fire through the off-season and through the summer,” said Wynnewood head coach Joe Jones.

That fire continues to burn brightly as Wynnewood players can see some major differences already in their teammates.

Wynnewood running back Derick Fields said, “More people are stepping up and being leaders, being able to hold people accountable. People are listening and people are being able to be held accountable.”

Overall, this team has a hunger that cannot be satisfied.

“Everybody wants it, with the connection we have I think that we have a foundation built and it’s helped lead us to what we have right now,” said Wynnewood quarterback Caden Knighten.

