Caddo Bruins

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Unlike many first-year head coaches, Trenton Harmon comes to Caddo to a team that has seen success in recent seasons going a combined 17-6 over the last two years. So in his first season, coach Harmon looks to certainly keep that momentum going while adding his own style to this team.

“I’m new rolling into this season with Caddo and they had a lot of success last year. We really just hope to build upon that, I think they won nine games last year. They’ve really been pushing success here and we hope to keep carrying that on with a little bit of the new, but a lot of the old Caddo as well,” said Caddo head coach Trenton Harmon.

Although coach Harmon has only been at Caddo for a short time, his players have already grown fond of their new leader.

Caddo defensive end Kalab Allsup said, “He’s a great guy, I love him. Everybody loves him, he makes practicing fun.”

One major difference for the Bruins will be on the offensive side of the ball, as Caddo looks to use an aerial attack in 2022.

“One big difference is our pass game for sure. We didn’t really throw much last year and it’s kind of a big step with a new coach that really likes to throw the ball so, me and the other receivers really need to step up and take in that role,” said Caddo wide receiver Caden Danderson.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.