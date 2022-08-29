DAWG needs your help with pet adoptions

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The nationwide pet adoption drive, clear the shelters campaign, has helped more than 700,000 pets find their forever home since the campaign’s launch in 2015.

Every August, a slew of animals become adopted, but during the rest of the year, finding homes for pets become harder.

Volunteer for the Denison Animal Welfare Group (DAWG), Ashley Boatright, said, “This is always going to be a problem, if the whole community isn’t involved, then we can’t succeed in our mission, it takes everybody, not just one person here, one person there.”

She said often times, people adopt dogs, but forget about the cats who also need homes.

Boatright said, “We don’t have as many cat adoptions as we would like and I think we have over a hundred cats in our care, in our facility, but we always have dogs coming in and out, in and out, constantly.”

Even though dog adoptions are more frequent, Boatright said sometimes things don’t always go as planned with their adoptions.

Which is unfortunately the case for Banjo.

“He’s very friendly, he gets along well with other animals, it’s just that nobody wants him because he’s deaf, that’s the problem that we’re finding, but if somebody would just give him a chance, they’d find that he’s a great dog.”

The non profit organization said they understand that not everyone will be able to adopt, but there are other ways for the community to contribute.

She explained, “We always need help, whether that be volunteers, donations, anything from dog food, blankets, whatever you have, we need it.”

For more information on how you can help, visit Denison animal welfare group dot org...

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.