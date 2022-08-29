Texoma Local
Johnston Co. man in custody for attempted kidnapping

After deputies reviewed surveillance footage, they were able to identify the suspect as Timothy Minor.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JOHNSTON CO., Okla.(KXII) -A Johnston County man is in custody after an attempted kidnapping.

After 2 p.m. on August 27, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Milburn Express after a father reported that a man was asking his son inappropriate questions, touching the child, and even attempted to entice the boy to go home with him.

The father then asked the man to leave the store.

After deputies reviewed surveillance footage, they were able to identify the suspect as Timothy Minor.

