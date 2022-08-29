Johnston Co. man in custody for attempted kidnapping

JOHNSTON CO., Okla.(KXII) -A Johnston County man is in custody after an attempted kidnapping.

After 2 p.m. on August 27, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Milburn Express after a father reported that a man was asking his son inappropriate questions, touching the child, and even attempted to entice the boy to go home with him.

The father then asked the man to leave the store.

After deputies reviewed surveillance footage, they were able to identify the suspect as Timothy Minor.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.