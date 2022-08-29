Man injured after woman drives car into fence

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A woman was arrested after police said she drove her car into a fence that struck a man Sunday afternoon.

Paris Police said it happened in the 1200 block of W Sherman St at 8:13 p.m.

Police said during an argument, 46-year-old Amanda Jean Lollar intentionally drove her car into a fence that the victim was standing behind. The the fence then struck the victim, which caused him to fall and hit his head.

Lollar was booked into the Lamar County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.