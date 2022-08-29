Texoma Local
Man injured after woman drives car into fence

A woman was arrested after police said she drove her car into a fence that struck a man Sunday...
A woman was arrested after police said she drove her car into a fence that struck a man Sunday afternoon.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A woman was arrested after police said she drove her car into a fence that struck a man Sunday afternoon.

Paris Police said it happened in the 1200 block of W Sherman St at 8:13 p.m.

Police said during an argument, 46-year-old Amanda Jean Lollar intentionally drove her car into a fence that the victim was standing behind. The the fence then struck the victim, which caused him to fall and hit his head.

Lollar was booked into the Lamar County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

