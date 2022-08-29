Texoma Local
More showers possible heading into the work week

Sunday ended up being hot and dry
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Sunday saw storms form north of Texoma and miss our neighborhoods entirely. The atmosphere is still very moist, which mostly made for a muggy end of the weekend. Heading into the work week, pop-up showers will remain at a 20% chance throughout with the highest rain chances being Tuesday. These storms will mostly form in the evening due to daytime heating. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s throughout the week.

There is currently a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean that could affect Texoma in the future. We’ll be monitoring its development as it could become a future rain maker for Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

