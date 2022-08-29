Movie theaters selling $3 tickets for National Cinema Day

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - There’s a way to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.

On Saturday, September 3, moviegoers will be able to purchase a movie ticket for just three dollars for National Cinema Day.

Right now without a discount the starting price for tickets at an AMC Theatres are $8.49 for adults, $6.59 for ages two through twelve, and $6.69 for seniors, 60 or older.

Cinemark will also offer $3 movie tickets for every movie, showtime, and format, according to Cinemark’s webpage.

The theaters in Texoma offering $3 movie tickets on Saturday are:

Cinemark Sherman- 3310 Town Center Dr, Sherman, TX 75092

Cinemark Ada- 1090 North Hills Center, Ada, OK 74820

AMC CLASSIC Ardmore 8- 2401 12th Ave NW #106, Ardmore, OK 73401

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.