Movie theaters selling $3 tickets for National Cinema Day

There’s a way to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - There’s a way to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.

On Saturday, September 3, moviegoers will be able to purchase a movie ticket for just three dollars for National Cinema Day.

Right now without a discount the starting price for tickets at an AMC Theatres are $8.49 for adults, $6.59 for ages two through twelve, and $6.69 for seniors, 60 or older.

Cinemark will also offer $3 movie tickets for every movie, showtime, and format, according to Cinemark’s webpage.

The theaters in Texoma offering $3 movie tickets on Saturday are:

  • Cinemark Sherman- 3310 Town Center Dr, Sherman, TX 75092
  • Cinemark Ada- 1090 North Hills Center, Ada, OK 74820
  • AMC CLASSIC Ardmore 8- 2401 12th Ave NW #106, Ardmore, OK 73401

