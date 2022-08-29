Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Planning for big-ticket purchases can save big bucks

Combine sales calendar and tracking apps for best price
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you have a big-ticket purchase pending, the experts at the financial website NerdWallet said there are a few things you can do to make it more affordable.

First, shop the biggest sale weekends of the year:

  • Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day Weekend are the best times for deals on appliances, furniture, and mattresses.
  • Televisions typically see their lowest prices in late January and early February.

Use tools to track prices:

  • Amazon Assistant lets you know if Amazon offers a lower price when you’re shopping elsewhere.
  • Honey browser extension pulls coupons from across the web.
  • Coupon Cabin alerts you to cash back.

Know when your state has a sales tax holiday:

  • Tax free categories and length of sales vary so check your state government’s website for details

Slowly build up an emergency fund:

  • Helps with an unexpected purchase of an expensive item.
  • To start, try to put aside $25 a paycheck.

NerdWallet also has a guide for the best sales items by month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating a burglary at a dispensary in Love County Sunday morning.
Suspects at large after Thackerville dispensary burglary
After deputies reviewed surveillance footage, they were able to identify the suspect as Timothy...
Johnston Co. man in custody for attempted kidnapping
One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after two cars collided in Broken Bow.
Broken Bow crash sends 1 to hospital
New food truck serves southern staple in Downtown Ardmore
New food truck serves southern staple in Downtown Ardmore
A man died, and a woman was taken to the hospital after a wreck in Coleman Friday afternoon.
Wyoming man killed in Johnston County crash

Latest News

After a couple of setbacks, the Oliverson family believes Easton should finally be able to...
Little League player injured in fall expected to be transferred back to home state
The 4-year-old boy from West Memphis has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said.
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
Aidan Eldridge, 18, was arrested after police say he attempted to confront a former teacher...
18-year-old brought rifle to school to ‘confront former teacher,’ police say
A woman was arrested after police said she drove her car into a fence that struck a man Sunday...
Man injured after woman drives car into fence