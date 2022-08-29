Police respond to two separate wrecks on same highway in Bryan County

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - Police responded to two wrecks on the same highway in Calera Monday morning.

Calera Police said one of the wrecks happened south of Platter Road, and a woman had to be flown to the hospital.

The name or condition of the person flown to the hospital has not been released.

Police said directly across from the wreck there was also a two vehicle accident.

They said one vehicle struck a parked vehicle on the shoulder.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

