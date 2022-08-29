Shooting in Ardmore leaves one man dead

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -A man is dead in Ardmore after a shooting over the weekend.

Around 1 a.m. on August 27, Ardmore police responded to the 1300 block of John Rd., regarding a stolen vehicle.

Officers say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said due to the investigation, he is not releasing any information on the identity of the suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

