Storm Chances Linger Thru Tuesday...

A very weak surface cold front and an upper trough worked together with daytime heating to trigger scattered thunderstorms to the north and west of Texoma Monday afternoon. This area of storms was moving southeastward and some portions of our area may see rain before the activity dissipates during the evening.

Another round of afternoon showers and storms may fire on Tuesday as the front and upper-level feature remain in the region, after that, only low-end rain chances linger Thu-Fri.

Right now, the Labor Day weekend looks mostly dry and a little hotter than average, there is a small chance of a Monday shower at 20%. Temperatures will run slightly above average but well under 100 degrees.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

