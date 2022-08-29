Texoma Local
Storm Chances Linger Thru Tuesday...

After that, we’re down to a very low-end precipitation potential for the weekend.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A very weak surface cold front and an upper trough worked together with daytime heating to trigger scattered thunderstorms to the north and west of Texoma Monday afternoon. This area of storms was moving southeastward and some portions of our area may see rain before the activity dissipates during the evening.

Another round of afternoon showers and storms may fire on Tuesday as the front and upper-level feature remain in the region, after that, only low-end rain chances linger Thu-Fri.

Right now, the Labor Day weekend looks mostly dry and a little hotter than average, there is a small chance of a Monday shower at 20%. Temperatures will run slightly above average but well under 100 degrees.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

