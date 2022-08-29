Suspects at large after robbing a Thackerville dispensary

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A dispensary was robbed in Love County, the morning of August 28.

Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said the suspects gained access inside Big Poppa’s by taking a sledge-hammer to the concrete wall.

According to Sheriff Cumberledge, there are at least two suspects involved and they were able to get away with almost $1,000,000 worth of medical marijuana.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found a cellphone and were able to identify at least one of the individuals involved and the destination of where the suspects were headed next.

No arrests have been made at this time.

