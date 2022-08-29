TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - For the Tishomingo Indians, they come into 2022 searching for their first winning season in over eight years. Yet, this season shows promise with eight starters back for the Indians on the defensive side of the ball which will look to rely on a very dynamic front seven to lead the charge.

“I’ve told our team this. The front seven, the four defensive lineman and three linebackers, are the teeth of our defense. So, I mean they’re the heart and the soul of our defense. They’re the ones who are going to have to tow the line,” said Tishomingo defensive coordinator Jeff Alexander.

Players have started to see major differences in this year’s team as they finally settle into their roles this season.

Tishomingo linebacker Colby Gray said, “It’s night and day, last year we were getting everybody figured out and this year we know who’s going to go where and just our strength and overall physical fitness is way up than what it was last year.”

For the Indians this off-season, their foundation has started with a whole new dedication to their strength and conditioning.

“We’ve been running the track about maybe forty times here and there and we’ve been lifting a lot. A lot of us have new maxes, we’ve been working our tails off to the best of our ability and it’s shown. We’ve all grown as a team,” said Tishomingo guard Nate Copeland.

