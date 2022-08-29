Trespass call leads to arrest of animal cruelty suspect

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested for burglary and animal cruelty after police responded to a criminal trespass call Sunday night.

Paris Police said they responded to a call about criminal trespass in the 400 block of SW 3rd St at 10:11 p.m., and when officers located Richard Derrick Sharp, 38, they found that he had several outstanding warrants.

One warrant charged Sharp with burglary of a habitation.

Police said back in September of 2020 Sharp was observed on video surveillance removing items from a room in the 2500 block of N Main St.

A second warrant charged Sharp with cruelty to a non livestock animal.

Police said Sharp was seen striking a dog in the head with a hammer.

Sharp was arrested and taken to the Lamar County Jail.

