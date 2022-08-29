Texoma Local
Trespass call leads to arrest of animal cruelty suspect

Richard Derrick Sharp, 38, of Paris, was arrested for several outstanding warrants, including...
Richard Derrick Sharp, 38, of Paris, was arrested for several outstanding warrants, including burglary and animal cruelty Sunday night.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested for burglary and animal cruelty after police responded to a criminal trespass call Sunday night.

Paris Police said they responded to a call about criminal trespass in the 400 block of SW 3rd St at 10:11 p.m., and when officers located Richard Derrick Sharp, 38, they found that he had several outstanding warrants.

One warrant charged Sharp with burglary of a habitation.

Police said back in September of 2020 Sharp was observed on video surveillance removing items from a room in the 2500 block of N Main St.

A second warrant charged Sharp with cruelty to a non livestock animal.

Police said Sharp was seen striking a dog in the head with a hammer.

Sharp was arrested and taken to the Lamar County Jail.

