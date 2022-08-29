Texoma Local
Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion


Left to Right: Prior mug shots of 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George Nunez(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Two men accused of assaulting a couple during a home invasion are now wanted in Bryan County.

According to court documents, it happened at a home on Sawmill Road in Durant on August 6, 2022.

Court documents state 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George Nunez broke in to the home and demanded “dope” from the couple, Bill Pettit and Charity Inman.

When the couple said they did not have the drugs, they stabbed the Pettit in the right knee, and beat up Inman with a rod.

According to court documents, when deputies arrived on scene Pugh and Nunez were no longer at the couples’ home, because they had ran away on foot into the woods.

Both, Pugh and Nunez are charged with with burglary in the first degree, and with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

