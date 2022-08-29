Whitewright parents frustrated over new safety protocols, claim child with autism was left outside alone

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A group of parents and Whitewright residents voiced their frustration outside the district’s administration building Monday morning about a new safety policy for the school year.

According to Whitewright ISD’s website, parents are not allowed this school year to walk their students into the building during the daily arrival schedule or visit during meal times.

One parent, Alex Verner, said the new rules about safety created an unsafe environment for her child.

She said when she went to pick up her fifth grader for a doctor’s appointment last week, who she said was recently diagnosed with autism, she found him outside the building alone.

She said he told her his teacher asked him to wait by the front door for his mom to pick him up, and he left the building because he thought he saw her car pull up.

When it wasn’t her, she said he waited outside for her.

“They can’t pick and choose on their reason for not allowing parents inside the building,” said Verner. “If their reason is safety due to Uvalde, then they need to follow through. It’s not safe if my child is left outside standing or completely unsupervised for two to three minutes.”

She said when she arrived, the secretary ran out to get her to sign him out and seemed unaware he was waiting for her to pick him up.

Brian Garner, the superintendent at Whitewright ISD sent the following statement:

“We have just finished the first two full weeks of school and students and teachers are working hard, learning, and adapting to all of the new expectations and procedures throughout the District. Currently, our enrollment is up almost 40 students and we feel it is directly tied to Whitewright ISD being rated an A District by the Texas Education Agency and the fantastic staff and environment in our schools.

Unfortunately, with the tragedy in Uvalde, The School Safety Center and the TEA have asked us to be extra vigilant when it comes to safety and security for our students and staff. We are very fortunate to have the Whitewright ISD police force that is working to ensure that we are following all protocols put in place to increase safety in an already secure facility. In these new times every District in the State is dealing with increased security measures and expectations. Whitewright ISD believes that our number one priority is keeping students and staff safe.

Last week processes were put in place for community members to attend pep rallies as well as have our PTO volunteers attend the opening of our Tiger Bucks Store at the Elementary. We also shared that we are working through the logistics of other parent related activities. Our objective is, and has always been the same, to provide the best education possible to every student at Whitewright ISD, in a safe learning environment. Go Tigers.”

A full list of the district’s visiting protocols is online.

