Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials

The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to...
The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to claim the prize and has a year to do so.(KGNS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We still do not know who won last month’s $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

That’s because the Illinois Lottery says the winner has yet to come forward.

Officials announced in July someone purchased the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines.

On Friday, officials said the winner has yet to claim their prize, but there is still time for that to happen.

The winner has a year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

However, they only have 60 days from that same date to choose between annual payments or a lump sum cash payout, which would be worth close to $742 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Prior mug shots of 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George...
Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion
Police responded to two wrecks on the same highway in Calera Monday morning.
Police respond to two separate wrecks on same highway in Bryan County
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
There’s a way to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.
Movie theaters selling $3 tickets for National Cinema Day
A group of parents and Whitewright residents voiced their frustration outside the districts...
Whitewright parents frustrated over new safety protocols, claim child with autism was left outside alone

Latest News

Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan
Student loan relief limited for many by US drug war’s legacy
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Prosecution rests in R. Kelly trial
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
Marriage and money
Wedding bells and shared accounts - financial advice for newlyweds