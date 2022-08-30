Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

5 million jobs could be lost in the Fed’s war against inflation, analysis says

The Fed chair is targeting inflation. (CNN, POOL, KCAL, KCBS, WRBG, FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF KANSAS CITY)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The battle against inflation could strike a major blow to the job market.

According to analysis from RSM on Monday, if the Federal Reserve revises its inflation target to 3%, the economy would still need to slow down, resulting in a loss of about 1.7 million jobs.

That would cause the national unemployment rate to rise from 3.5% to 4.6%, and that, researchers said, is the best-case scenario.

If the Fed focuses on getting inflation to drop back to 2%, up to 5.3 million jobs could vanish.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned that not getting a tight grip on inflation could result in major financial problems in the future.

The higher prices can cause stress for parents and for educators who want students to feel prepared and confident in the classroom. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Prior mug shots of 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George...
Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion
Police responded to two wrecks on the same highway in Calera Monday morning.
Police respond to two separate wrecks on same highway in Bryan County
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
After deputies reviewed surveillance footage, they were able to identify the suspect as Timothy...
Johnston Co. man in custody for attempted kidnapping
This is the second dispensary in the area to be targeted in two months.
Suspects at large after Thackerville dispensary burglary

Latest News

61-year-old Richard Eugene Wright is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and maintaining...
Wilson man arrested for drug trafficking
A 15-year-old boy had to have his arm amputated when it was severely injured as he attempted to...
Teen’s arm severed while reportedly attempting to ‘subway surf’
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south
A 15-year-old boy had to have his arm amputated when it was severely injured as he attempted to...
Teen’s arm severed while reportedly attempting to ‘subway surf’