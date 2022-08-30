The city of Denison is considering raising water costs- who will be affected the most?

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Keeping plants beautiful and healthy require a lot of maintenance and can get pretty pricey.

Just how pricey?

Vice President of Twin Oaks Nursery, Bryan Graham said the nursery’s water bill is already, “probably in that 3- 4,000 dollar a month range.”

That number may increase soon, as the city of Denison is considering raising water and sewage costs.

Which is an issue that is more likely to impact businesses rather than your neighbor with the green yard.

Graham said, “From our understanding, commercial people will probably pay more or pay the brunt of the increase, compared to residential customers.”

Because there has been very little rainfall, Graham said they are relying on city water.

He said, “I think we had 64, 65 days here at the nursery where we didn’t have a drop of rain, so all of that needs to be made up through rainfall or through man made watering.”

Because of the expected growth, there will be more residents using water, doing things like washing dishes - taking showers, and that all puts a strain on the city.

To that, Graham expressed, “Denison may be at that point where they’re expecting more growth so they want to raise that cubic foot of water capability so that they have that capability making sure they have that for the future.”

Denison city council will make its final decision on whether to raise water costs Tuesday, September 6th.

