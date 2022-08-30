Texoma Local
Court documents suggest Faith Lindsey’s accused killer plans to plead guilty

Anyone with information regarding Faith Lindsey's is asked to the OSBI tip line: 800-522-8017.
Anyone with information regarding Faith Lindsey's is asked to the OSBI tip line: 800-522-8017.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man accused of murdering a Pauls Valley girl is expected to plead guilty tomorrow morning at a federal court hearing in Muskogee.

Family and friends last saw Faith Lindsey in late October of 2019.

On Wednesday - nearly three years later - her suspected killer is planning to plead guilty to 2nd degree murder.

Described to News 12 as a straight-A student who loved to help others, Lindsay’s sister told investigators 17-year-old Faith was in an abusive relationship with Tanner Washington, according to a federal complaint filed last year.

Several months after she disappeared, the state of Oklahoma filed charges accusing Washington of pre-meditated murder, but after the McGirt supreme court ruling, the state no longer had jurisdiction to try Washington. The case was picked up by federal investigators, since Faith was Chickasaw.

A notice filed three weeks ago by Washington’s attorney states he plans to plead guilty to amended federal charges of second degree murder.

Faith’s body still hasn’t been found, but according to the federal complaint, Washington told an ex-girlfriend that he shot Faith, and had blood on his shoes, pants, and phone.

Later, the document states, OSBI and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office found blood on Washington’s sports car.

The complaint states that the blood found matched up to DNA from Faith’s parents.

Washington faces up to life in prison.

