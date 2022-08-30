Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says upcoming race will bring back some great memories

Earnhardt Jr. will enter the Window World 125 CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway on...
Earnhardt Jr. will enter the Window World 125 CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday.(Zach Catanzareti / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By David Whisenant and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race Wednesday night at the historic North Wilkesboro Motor Speedway driving a car painted in the throwback bright green Sun Drop paint scheme.

“I came to North Wilkesboro so many times as a kid,” Earnhardt said in a press release obtained by WBTV. “It’s a special place. I never thought I’d get a chance to race around here again.”

The NASCAR driver said Sun Drop was one of his first sponsors and were with his dad for years.

Earnhardt Jr. will enter the Window World 125 CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The race will mark the NASCAR Hall of Famer’s first late-model stock car start since 1997 and his first race at North Wilkesboro since 1995.

The car will bear a very close resemblance to the car Earnhardt Jr., ran in the early 1990s, including at North Wilkesboro in 1993. Dale Earnhardt Sr. won five NASCAR Cup Series races at the track.

“To put this program together with Sun Drop, who sponsored my late model in ‘93, I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Earnhardt said. “Seeing the Sun Drop Chevy at Wilkesboro again will bring back some great memories for me.”

The event on Wednesday begins with a concert at 5:45 p.m. featuring Dirty Grass Soul. Driver introductions are set to begin at 7 p.m., and the race will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Prior mug shots of 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George...
Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion
Police responded to two wrecks on the same highway in Calera Monday morning.
Police respond to two separate wrecks on same highway in Bryan County
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
There’s a way to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.
Movie theaters selling $3 tickets for National Cinema Day
A group of parents and Whitewright residents voiced their frustration outside the districts...
Whitewright parents frustrated over new safety protocols, claim child with autism was left outside alone

Latest News

Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens: Do not drink the water
Jackson, Miss., loses water service amid flooding; state to distribute water
The league told its clubs of the plan in a memo Tuesday.
Unvaccinated NBA players, staff must test weekly for COVID
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the cocaine totaled more than $11.8 million in street...
$11.8 million worth of cocaine found in shipment of baby wipes, border patrol says
They can be found in TV remotes, key fobs, toys, even greeting cards, but button batteries can...
Button battery poisonings on rise