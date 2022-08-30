Texoma Local
Denison residents could see their recycle and garbage bill increase

Will this increase curb current recycling subscribers?
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Public Works of Denison is working to keep its curbside recycling beyond the pre existing contract, which is set to expire January 31, 2023.

“We have decided to work with a company called Republic Services and at our last council meeting we presented to council what this partnership would look like if they chose to approve this recycling method,” said Denison Communication and Media Manager Emily Agans.

With a new contractor, comes new rates.

Residents are expected to pay slightly more for both recycling and garbage.

“They pay about $25 now, the rate will go up about 15%, so it will be over $28.”

But will this increase curb current recycling subscribers?

Denison resident Annette Cofer said, “not at all, I think everybody needs to be recycling, we have to do everything that we can do to save this earth that we live on.”

Republic Services said it will also provide an informational campaign to educate Denison residents how to recycle properly.

“I think that’s a wonderful idea because I’ve seen past neighbors fill their recycling bins with leaves and branches and things that should not be recycled,” Cofer added.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t know that if you clean out your milk jugs and stuff you can also recycle those,” said resident Stacey Lang.

This proposition still awaits city council approval.

