Down Again, Up Again Rain Chances
...Labor Day weekend looks mostly dry, but a few showers will still threaten
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A weak upper low drifts away tonight, reducing our Wednesday rain potential to just spotty showers. However, a new upper wave arrives in the steering flow Thursday, and this is likely to be our wettest day during the next week. Thursday rain chances are posted at 50%.
Once this wave passes, daytime heating will interact with a very humid air mass and make for a few showers or storms each day, but overall coverage will be quite low.
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
