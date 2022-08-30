Down Again, Up Again Rain Chances

A weak upper low drifts away tonight, reducing our Wednesday rain potential to just spotty showers. However, a new upper wave arrives in the steering flow Thursday, and this is likely to be our wettest day during the next week. Thursday rain chances are posted at 50%.

Once this wave passes, daytime heating will interact with a very humid air mass and make for a few showers or storms each day, but overall coverage will be quite low.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

