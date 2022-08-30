Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Leonard man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday.

Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak on August 29, 2022.

According to the attorney’s office, information presented to court stated Long robbed multiple banks in East Texas between 2020 and 2021. During the robberies he passed threatening notes to bank employees, he physically restrained bank employees, and he stole over $550,000.

Those robberies include:

CapTex Bank in Bonham on Jan. 31, 2020

Financial Bank in Farmersville on August 11, 2020

Bancorp South Bank in Tom Bean on Oct. 16, 2020

Commercial Bank in Farmerville on August 13, 2021

First United Bank in Leonard on August 20, 2021

Long was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 10, 2021. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bonham Police Department, Farmersville Police Department, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Sherman Police Department, Allen Police Department, Leonard Police Department, Bells Police Department, Tom Bean Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety.

