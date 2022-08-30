Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies

Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery.
Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery.(Texas Rangers, Bells Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Leonard man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday.

Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak on August 29, 2022.

According to the attorney’s office, information presented to court stated Long robbed multiple banks in East Texas between 2020 and 2021. During the robberies he passed threatening notes to bank employees, he physically restrained bank employees, and he stole over $550,000.

Those robberies include:

  • CapTex Bank in Bonham on Jan. 31, 2020
  • Financial Bank in Farmersville on August 11, 2020
  • Bancorp South Bank in Tom Bean on Oct. 16, 2020
  • Commercial Bank in Farmerville on August 13, 2021
  • First United Bank in Leonard on August 20, 2021

Long was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 10, 2021. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bonham Police Department, Farmersville Police Department, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Sherman Police Department, Allen Police Department, Leonard Police Department, Bells Police Department, Tom Bean Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Prior mug shots of 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George...
Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion
Police responded to two wrecks on the same highway in Calera Monday morning.
Police respond to two separate wrecks on same highway in Bryan County
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
There’s a way to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.
Movie theaters selling $3 tickets for National Cinema Day
A group of parents and Whitewright residents voiced their frustration outside the districts...
Whitewright parents frustrated over new safety protocols, claim child with autism was left outside alone

Latest News

A man is in custody, accused of stabbing a 63-year-old Ada man to death.
Man arrested on charges of first-degree murder
61-year-old Richard Eugene Wright is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and maintaining...
Wilson man arrested for drug trafficking
Who will be affected the most if Denison raises water rates?
Denison considers raising water rates
Who will be affected the most if Denison raises water rates?
The city of Denison is considering raising water rates