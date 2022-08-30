Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Girl, 9, trapped under 1,000-lb. hay bale airlifted to children’s hospital, recovering

The girl was trapped under a 1,000-pound bale of hay. (SOURCE: WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A 9-year-old girl who was trapped underneath a large bale of hale last week in Wisconsin, was expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday.

Savannah Grahl, 9, and her older sister were playing with new kittens in the calf barn on a family farm, their mother, Tara Grahl, told WBAY.

Grahl said she walked into the barn and found Savannah’s head and neck trapped between two bales of hay that were stacked on top of one another.

With the help of her sister-in-law, the two women were able to lift the 1,000-pound bale off the girl, freeing her.

They got the girl breathing again before first responders arrived. She was eventually flown to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee in critical care.

She moved out of ICU on Saturday, and Grahl announced on Facebook Monday that Savannah would be released from the hospital Tuesday.

Grahl says her daughter will have to wear a neck brace for a few months and will need physical and occupational therapy to regain strength and mobility in her right arm and hand.

“She has the best attitude and has been the best little patient ever,” her mother said, thankful her daughter is alive.

Copyright 2022 WBAY Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Prior mug shots of 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George...
Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion
Police responded to two wrecks on the same highway in Calera Monday morning.
Police respond to two separate wrecks on same highway in Bryan County
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
There’s a way to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.
Movie theaters selling $3 tickets for National Cinema Day
A group of parents and Whitewright residents voiced their frustration outside the districts...
Whitewright parents frustrated over new safety protocols, claim child with autism was left outside alone

Latest News

The White House says President Joe Biden will push his Safer America Plan, including an assault...
LIVE: Biden speaks about crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence...
Oklahoma court reinstates ‘Innocent Man’ murder conviction
Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.
FCC: Wireless carriers keeping track of your location, storing it for months
Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery.
Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies