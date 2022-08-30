Grayson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 6-year-old child

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Authorities are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy.

Deputies and other law enforcement agencies are in the area of the 200 block of Burkhalter Road, outside of Whitewright, south of Pilot Grove, looking for the missing juvenile.

Grayson County Sheriff’s said Titan Henderson is 38 inches tall, 40 lbs, with blonde hair.

Sheriffs said Henderson was last seen around 2:30 p.m., wearing a grey shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

