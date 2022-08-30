Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 6-year-old child

Authorities are searching for a missing child.
Authorities are searching for a missing child.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Authorities are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy.

Deputies and other law enforcement agencies are in the area of the 200 block of Burkhalter Road, outside of Whitewright, south of Pilot Grove, looking for the missing juvenile.

Grayson County Sheriff’s said Titan Henderson is 38 inches tall, 40 lbs, with blonde hair.

Sheriffs said Henderson was last seen around 2:30 p.m., wearing a grey shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Prior mug shots of 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George...
Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion
Police responded to two wrecks on the same highway in Calera Monday morning.
Police respond to two separate wrecks on same highway in Bryan County
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
There’s a way to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.
Movie theaters selling $3 tickets for National Cinema Day
A group of parents and Whitewright residents voiced their frustration outside the districts...
Whitewright parents frustrated over new safety protocols, claim child with autism was left outside alone

Latest News

Students from all over the country could see their student loans reduced, including those at...
SOSU reacts to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
Will this increase curb current recycling subscribers?
Denison residents could see their recycle and garbage bill increase
After more than a month, Grayson County is lifting its ban along with Fannin, Marshall and...
Several counties lift burn ban after rain
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence...
Oklahoma court reinstates ‘Innocent Man’ murder conviction