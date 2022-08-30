Texoma Local
Man arrested on charges of first-degree murder

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in custody, accused of stabbing a 63-year-old Ada man to death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said 27-year-old Drew Derrick Davis attempted to sale Robert Whiteley’s truck at the River Spirit Casino on August 21, 2022.

According to OSBI that same day Tulsa Police contacted the Ada Police Department to conduct a welfare check at 915 Summer Tree in Ada, where Whiteley lived.

OSBI said on August 22, 2022, an Ada police officer spoke with a family member of Whiteley’s who said he was missing.

The family member went with Ada Police to Whiteley’s house where they found him in a back bedroom, stabbed to death.

OHP said Davis was booked into the Tulsa County Jail and later taken to the Pontotoc County Jail where he remains.

Davis is charged with first degree murder.

