Oklahoma court reinstates ‘Innocent Man’ murder conviction

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence...
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence of a man featured in the book and television series “The Innocent Man.”

In a ruling dated Friday, the court overturned a judge’s ruling that reversed the conviction because prosecutors and police withheld evidence that could exonerate Tommy Ward of the 1984 murder of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada.

Defense attorney Mark Barrett said he’s considering additional federal appeals. The conviction and life sentence of co-defendant Karl Fontenot in the case was overturned in 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

