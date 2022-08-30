Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair

Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a...
Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a 2,147-pound pumpkin.(Nick Swann)
By Tim Rockey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A farmer in Alaska recently won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at a popular state fair, setting a new record in the process.

KTUU reports Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history with a 2,147-pound giant pumpkin at the Alaska State Fair.

Officials with the fair said Marshall broke his own state record that was previously set in 2019 with a 2,051-pound pumpkin and took home the pumpkin title last year with a 1,603-pound pumpkin.

Dale Marshall broke his own record and set a new state record with this 2147.0 pound giant pumpkin!

Posted by Alaska State Fair on Monday, August 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Prior mug shots of 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George...
Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion
Police responded to two wrecks on the same highway in Calera Monday morning.
Police respond to two separate wrecks on same highway in Bryan County
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
There’s a way to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.
Movie theaters selling $3 tickets for National Cinema Day
A group of parents and Whitewright residents voiced their frustration outside the districts...
Whitewright parents frustrated over new safety protocols, claim child with autism was left outside alone

Latest News

FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
Anyone with information regarding Faith Lindsey's is asked to the OSBI tip line: 800-522-8017.
Court documents suggest Faith Lindsey’s accused killer plans to plead guilty
FILE - Jones was arrested last month near her home after officers broke up what they called “a...
Wearing Olympic medal in court, boxer Oshae Jones defends herself against charge of resisting arrest
FILE - The first attempt on Monday was thwarted by an engine problem. Managers said Tuesday...
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket