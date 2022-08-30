Several counties lift burn ban after rain

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The rain has finally provided enough relief for several counties to lift their burn bans.

After more than a month, Grayson County is lifting its ban along with Fannin, Marshall and Pontotoc counties.

And while the rain is certainly good news for the drought, fire officials are warning, just because you “can” burn doesn’t mean you should, especially without extra care.

“We certainly urge you to use extreme caution as there are different parts of the county,” said Grayson County Fire Marshal John Weda. “Obviously, some people got rain, some people not as much rain. So some people have greened up, some people still a little bit dead and dry, so if you’re going to burn, please take precaution and be very careful. Make sure you’re calling your burns in to the county dispatch center. Let us know you’re going to burn.”

Most of Texoma is still in a drought, but officials said the rain is helping.

Grayson County said a burn ban could always be reinstated depending on how much rain the area sees in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.