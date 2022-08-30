Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Unvaccinated NBA players, staff must test weekly for COVID

The league told its clubs of the plan in a memo Tuesday.
The league told its clubs of the plan in a memo Tuesday.(NBA)
By TIM REYNOLDS
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Unvaccinated NBA players and team personnel must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing this season.

The league told its clubs of that plan in a memo Tuesday.

There will be certain exceptions to that mandate. That includes when the unvaccinated person is considered to have been “recently recovered” from COVID-19.

But for all others, testing will not be required except when “directed by their team physician or a league physician or government authority.”

The Biden administration plans to stop buying COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and tests. (CNN, US Chamber Foundation, FedEx, Pfizer, Twitter, POOL)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Prior mug shots of 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George...
Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion
Police responded to two wrecks on the same highway in Calera Monday morning.
Police respond to two separate wrecks on same highway in Bryan County
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
There’s a way to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.
Movie theaters selling $3 tickets for National Cinema Day
A group of parents and Whitewright residents voiced their frustration outside the districts...
Whitewright parents frustrated over new safety protocols, claim child with autism was left outside alone

Latest News

Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens: Do not drink the water
Jackson, Miss., loses water service amid flooding; state to distribute water
Earnhardt Jr. will enter the Window World 125 CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway on...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says upcoming race will bring back some great memories
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the cocaine totaled more than $11.8 million in street...
$11.8 million worth of cocaine found in shipment of baby wipes, border patrol says
They can be found in TV remotes, key fobs, toys, even greeting cards, but button batteries can...
Button battery poisonings on rise