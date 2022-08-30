Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Wilson man arrested for drug trafficking

61-year-old Richard Eugene Wright is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and maintaining...
61-year-old Richard Eugene Wright is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and maintaining place for keeping/ selling controlled substance.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Wilson man was arrested after deputies said he was running a drug house.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 61-year-old Richard Eugene Wright was arrested on August 24, 2022, accused of trafficking meth and maintaining a home where people would buy and use drugs.

Wright is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and maintaining place for keeping/ selling controlled substance.

Court documents state both are felony charges.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Prior mug shots of 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George...
Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion
Police responded to two wrecks on the same highway in Calera Monday morning.
Police respond to two separate wrecks on same highway in Bryan County
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
After deputies reviewed surveillance footage, they were able to identify the suspect as Timothy...
Johnston Co. man in custody for attempted kidnapping
This is the second dispensary in the area to be targeted in two months.
Suspects at large after Thackerville dispensary burglary

Latest News

Who will be affected the most if Denison raises water rates?
Denison considers raising water rates
Who will be affected the most if Denison raises water rates?
The city of Denison is considering raising water rates
Officers say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Shooting in Ardmore leaves one man dead
There’s a way to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.
Movie theaters selling $3 tickets for National Cinema Day