Wilson man arrested for drug trafficking
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Wilson man was arrested after deputies said he was running a drug house.
According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 61-year-old Richard Eugene Wright was arrested on August 24, 2022, accused of trafficking meth and maintaining a home where people would buy and use drugs.
Wright is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and maintaining place for keeping/ selling controlled substance.
Court documents state both are felony charges.
