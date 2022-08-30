Wilson man arrested for drug trafficking

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Wilson man was arrested after deputies said he was running a drug house.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 61-year-old Richard Eugene Wright was arrested on August 24, 2022, accused of trafficking meth and maintaining a home where people would buy and use drugs.

Wright is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and maintaining place for keeping/ selling controlled substance.

Court documents state both are felony charges.

