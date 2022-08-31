Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.
“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.(Ssfadia / Wikipedia / (CC BY 4.0))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Several live lizards were wrongly delivered to a residence in a village north of New York City.

“Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,” Port Chester police wrote on Facebook.

Police received the call about the reptiles just after noon on Saturday. They posted a picture on Sunday of three dark-colored lizards held in a large white container. It was not immediately clear whether there were more reptiles not pictured.

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.

They said they held the animals until a local animal sanctuary could pick them up for safekeeping.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities announced the six-year-old had been found safe around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Missing boy found safe in Grayson County
Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery.
Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies
A man is in custody, accused of stabbing a 63-year-old Ada man to death.
Man arrested on charges of first-degree murder
Left to Right: Prior mug shots of 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George...
Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion
61-year-old Richard Eugene Wright is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and maintaining...
Wilson man arrested for drug trafficking

Latest News

Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop
Officials said a pit bull attacked the woman’s daughter, and the animal turned to the mother...
Dog attacks mother, daughter; sends 1 to hospital, officials say
Reading City, Pennsylvania, police issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry.
Amber Alert issued for missing Pennsylvania 13-year-old
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20