Denison prepares for road test against Reedy

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After securing their tenth straight victory over Sherman in the historic Battle of the Axe game, the Denison Yellow Jackets now face another tough test to start the season as they travel down to Frisco to take on the Reedy Lions at the Star.

For head coach Brent Whitson and his squad, this week is all about moving forward and taking down a very strong Reedy team that was able to easily take down their week one opponent with a 42 point victory.

Coach Whitson said, “We have to be physical defensively, their front five offensively and their tight end are big. Then offensively we have to hold on to the football. We know that we have a challenge in front of us, and I like the fact that we do so that we’re focused on it.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.