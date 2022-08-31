Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger glances toward the gallery during the second day of...
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger glances toward the gallery during the second day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.(Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime.

Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon sentenced Aaron von Ehlinger on Wednesday, saying he must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole.

The judge said von Ehlinger failed to show empathy or remorse, and that it was clear he was not ready for sex offender treatment.

The Republican from Lewiston resigned from the Idaho House of Representatives last year after an ethics committee recommended that he be banned from the statehouse.

Von Ehlinger has maintained that the sex was consensual.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities announced the six-year-old had been found safe around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Missing boy found safe in Grayson County
Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery.
Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies
A man is in custody, accused of stabbing a 63-year-old Ada man to death.
Man arrested on charges of first-degree murder
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence...
Oklahoma court reinstates ‘Innocent Man’ murder conviction
Left to Right: Prior mug shots of 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George...
Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe
A Colorado hospital is caring for seven sets of twins in its NICU, which it says is a new record.
Colorado Children's Hospital sets new record with 7 sets of twins in NICU
The FBI says two men, possibly co-owners of the dispensary got into a fight.
Pushmataha Co. dispensary shooting sends one to the hospital
A 100-year-old golfer and his 92-year-old cart partner rarely miss a morning round in North...
Golfer continues to hit the links at 100 years old with longtime friend