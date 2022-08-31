Governor Abbot, TxDOT approve record amount of funding for Texoma highways & roads

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Governor Greg Abbott and TxDOT announced a record amount of funding for Texas highways and roads.

Some of that money will find its way to the counties bordering the Red River.

TxDOT said 1.3 billion in construction projects would go towards Grayson, Lamar, and Hunt counties, a record amount for the area.

One of the main projects will be parts of U.S 75.

TxDOT said it would expand the highway by adding lanes, starting all the way from the beginning of the Grayson County line.

It said a total of $290 million would go to projects in the county.

According to TxDOT ’S list of projects, IH 30 will be another major highway in Lamar county with funding for construction.

“About the only thing constant in life is change, and Texas is changing and growing,” said Tim McAlavy, the public information officer for the Paris District. “Our population is changing and growing. Our economy is changing and growing, and our roads have to keep pace with that.”

The money headed to Texoma is just a fraction of the $85 billion approved statewide.

The projects won’t happen all at once.

TXDOT said it would happen over a 10 year period.

But when construction does start, TxDOT asked drivers to stay alert and be cautious with work crews on the road.

U.S. 75 and IH 30 aren’t the only highways earmarked for funding.

A full list is on the TxDOT Unified Transportation Program website.

Go to pages 112-115 for projects within the Paris District, which includes Grayson, Lamar, Fannin, Delta, and Hunt counties.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.