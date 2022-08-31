Texoma Local
Pushmataha Co. dispensary shooting sends one to the hospital

The FBI says two men, possibly co-owners of the dispensary got into a fight.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANTLERS, Texas (KXII) -A man in Pushmataha County is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

A spokesperson for the FBI tells News 12, the shooting happened on August 30, around 8:30 a.m. at the Southern Cannabis Company in Antlers.

One man pulled out a firearm and shot the other in the head; that person is in custody.

The other man was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

