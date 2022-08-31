Texoma Local
A Soggy Start to September

...plus...chances of rain linger into Labor Day weekend
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
August closed out on a hot and humid note Wednesday, rainfall was scarce as we were in between weather systems for the day. The situation changes dramatically for Thursday as the next upper level system moves in and interacts with a very humid air mass.

Rain is expected to develop early in the day and increase into the afternoon, widespread rainfall of a half-inch to an inch and a half can be expected with isolated totals to three inches possible. Severe weather is not expected, but beware of flooded roads and a considerable amount of lightning in the vicinity of the stronger storm cells.

Precipitation tapers off some on Friday but there will still be some scattered late-day activity which may impact Friday night ball games. However, most of the storms should fall apart by sunset so the chance of rain during any one football contest is not particularly high.

Our primary forecast challenge revolves around a second upper wave expected to approach this weekend or early next week. This feature will boost rain chances once again, timing is the challenge with it due to very weak steering currents. For now, I’m keeping scattered showers in our weekend outlook with higher rain chances returning by Tuesday.

