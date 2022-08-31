Texoma Local
Southeastern Football ready to roll in 2022

Southeastern preparing to begin season
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Savage Storm are coming off of their second best finish in program history following a 9-3 record last season, with big expectations coming for Southeastern in 2022. The Savage Storm have been picked to finish third in the Great American Conference this season behind Harding and Ouachita Baptist.

Yet, Southeastern is not focused on the season as a whole. They’re just ready to finally end training camp so they can hit someone other than their own teammates.

Southeastern head coach Tyler Fenwick said, “You go through camp going against each other and beating on each other all summer. So, I think they’re ready to see somebody new. A new face, a new jersey and kind of put all the work that they have been working for into actual live action.”

The Savage Storm will begin their season at home, as they welcome in the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys to Paul Laird Field.

