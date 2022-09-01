Arnold’s Martial Arts teaches News 12 self defense moves

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Haleigh Arnold-Black is no joke.

As a martial arts expert, she’s passionate about teaching people how to protect themselves.

Haleigh said, “This mat is our ministry and our heartbeat.”

Especially for those who have been victims of violence.

She explained, ”We’re here to help heal those broken people and empower them once again.”

Arnold’s Martial Arts teaches self defense to students of all ages.

Haleigh’s whole family is involved, her father started the school in 1984.

She said, “He actually started martial arts because he would get bullied. like get punched in the face, all sorts of stuff.”

There are also things we can do to avoid becoming a victim.

Haleigh said, “Where do you park your car? When coming back to the grocery store, I want to always make sure I park my car under a light.”

Arnold’s Martial Arts is hosting a free women’s self defense course Saturday September 3rd.

Call 903-892-3268.

