Battle of the Cats rivalry renewed when Ada visits Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -There are rivalry games, then there are RIVALRY games. This week, the Ada Cougars will open up their season on the road against Ardmore.

The Tigers will be playing their second game of the year after opening with a win over Lawton Eisenhower in week zero.

Two historically good teams will go head to head on Friday, with one of the most iconic rivalries in the state of Oklahoma.

“It’s something you always talk about,” Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said. “You are preparing for that first one. We worry about the Ada Cougars first and then we worry about that first one when we get to it. Everything is building up to that week one.”

“It’s a great rivalry for Oklahoma high school football,” Ardmore head coach Josh Newby said. “Ada has a tremendous tradition. They have 19 state championships in their program with great coaches going through there. Coach O’Steen is doing a great job. I have a lot of friends on that staff. It’s just good for high school football.”

