Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Battle of the Cats rivalry renewed when Ada visits Ardmore

Ada-Ardmore prepare for rivalry game
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -There are rivalry games, then there are RIVALRY games. This week, the Ada Cougars will open up their season on the road against Ardmore.

The Tigers will be playing their second game of the year after opening with a win over Lawton Eisenhower in week zero.

Two historically good teams will go head to head on Friday, with one of the most iconic rivalries in the state of Oklahoma.

“It’s something you always talk about,” Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said. “You are preparing for that first one. We worry about the Ada Cougars first and then we worry about that first one when we get to it. Everything is building up to that week one.”

“It’s a great rivalry for Oklahoma high school football,” Ardmore head coach Josh Newby said. “Ada has a tremendous tradition. They have 19 state championships in their program with great coaches going through there. Coach O’Steen is doing a great job. I have a lot of friends on that staff. It’s just good for high school football.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities announced the six-year-old had been found safe around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Missing boy found safe in Grayson County
Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery.
Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies
A man is in custody, accused of stabbing a 63-year-old Ada man to death.
Man arrested on charges of first-degree murder
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence...
Oklahoma court reinstates ‘Innocent Man’ murder conviction
Left to Right: Prior mug shots of 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George...
Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion

Latest News

Sherman prepares for Princeton
Sherman looks to rebound against Princeton
Ada-Ardmore prepare for rivalry game
Ada-Ardmore prepare for rivalry game
Sherman prepares for Princeton
Sherman prepares for Princeton
Sherman-Blue Ridge Volleyball Highlights
Sherman-Blue Ridge Volleyball Highlights