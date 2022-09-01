Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Car robbery leads troopers on multi-county high-speed pursuit, OHP says

Oklahoma state troopers chased a man through several counties Wednesday evening after he stole...
Oklahoma state troopers chased a man through several counties Wednesday evening after he stole a man’s car from him at gunpoint, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma state troopers chased a man through several counties Wednesday evening after he stole a man’s car from him at gunpoint, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Trooper said a man gave a ride to Kevin Melton, who was walking on the side of the road.

After they began driving, Melton pulled a gun out and forced the driver out of the truck.

The owner had GPS in the truck, and troopers said they tracked Melton from Carter County, through Garvin County and into Grady County, where he was arrested after deputies used a stop stick on his tire, and troopers used a controlled maneuver to cause the vehicle to spin, crash, and roll over.

Troopers said Melton wasn’t done running yet, they chased him on foot briefly before he was arrested.

Melton was taken to a local hospital and later booked into the Grady County Jail for felony eluding and assault with a deadly weapon.

Troopers said more charges are likely to come out of Carter County.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Grayson County schools cleared after security threat, suspect taken for mental health assessment
The FBI says two men, possibly co-owners of the dispensary got into a fight.
Pushmataha Co. dispensary shooting sends one to the hospital
Authorities announced the six-year-old had been found safe around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Missing boy found safe in Grayson County
Anyone with information regarding Faith Lindsey's is asked to the OSBI tip line: 800-522-8017.
Court documents suggest Faith Lindsey’s accused killer plans to plead guilty
Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery.
Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies

Latest News

A crash in Seminole sent a man to the hospital after he was thrown from his truck.
Man thrown from vehicle after crash in Seminole
A high-speed chase in Bryan County ended when the driver crashed into a creek bed early...
High-speed chase leads to crash in Bryan County
At least three Grayson County school districts went into security lockouts this morning,...
Several Grayson County schools cleared after following emergency protocols due to security threat, suspect taken for mental health assessment
Several Grayson County schools cleared after security threat, suspect taken for mental health assessment