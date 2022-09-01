Car robbery leads troopers on multi-county high-speed pursuit, OHP says

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma state troopers chased a man through several counties Wednesday evening after he stole a man’s car from him at gunpoint, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Trooper said a man gave a ride to Kevin Melton, who was walking on the side of the road.

After they began driving, Melton pulled a gun out and forced the driver out of the truck.

The owner had GPS in the truck, and troopers said they tracked Melton from Carter County, through Garvin County and into Grady County, where he was arrested after deputies used a stop stick on his tire, and troopers used a controlled maneuver to cause the vehicle to spin, crash, and roll over.

Troopers said Melton wasn’t done running yet, they chased him on foot briefly before he was arrested.

Melton was taken to a local hospital and later booked into the Grady County Jail for felony eluding and assault with a deadly weapon.

Troopers said more charges are likely to come out of Carter County.

