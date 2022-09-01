Texoma Local
High-speed chase leads to crash in Bryan County

A high-speed chase in Bryan County ended when the driver crashed into a creek bed early...
A high-speed chase in Bryan County ended when the driver crashed into a creek bed early Wednesday morning.(KLTV)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A high-speed chase in Bryan County ended when the driver crashed into a creek bed early Wednesday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Colton Vickrey, of Midwest City, led officers on a chase at a high rate of speed down Prim Rose Lane, about one mile North of Utica.

Troopers said Vickrey ran through a fence when he was approaching a dead end, and came to rest in a creek bed.

Vickrey was flown to Medical City Plano with head and leg injuries, but is reported to be in stable condition.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

There is no word on why officers were chasing him, or where the pursuit started.

