High-speed chase leads to crash in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A high-speed chase in Bryan County ended when the driver crashed into a creek bed early Wednesday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Colton Vickrey, of Midwest City, led officers on a chase at a high rate of speed down Prim Rose Lane, about one mile North of Utica.

Troopers said Vickrey ran through a fence when he was approaching a dead end, and came to rest in a creek bed.

Vickrey was flown to Medical City Plano with head and leg injuries, but is reported to be in stable condition.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

There is no word on why officers were chasing him, or where the pursuit started.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.