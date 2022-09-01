Texoma Local
Man thrown from vehicle after crash in Seminole

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A crash in Seminole sent a man to the hospital after he was thrown from his truck.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 56-year-old Bryan K. Douthit was headed eastbound on County Road EW1230, when he ran off the right side of the road, skidded, and rolled his truck 1.5 times before coming to a rest.

Troopers said Douthit was ejected a distance of approximately 15 feet.

Douthit was flown to OU Medical Center with head and internal injuries, but is reported to be in stable conditions.

Troopers said Douthit was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

