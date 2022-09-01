Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Pilot threatens to pull plane around if passengers continue sending nude photos

A nude photo nearly delayed a Southwest Airlines flight last week. (Source: ARK Media)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) – A nude photo nearly delayed a Southwest Airlines flight last week.

A passenger on the Aug. 24 flight said someone was using Apple’s AirDrop service to send the image of a naked man to other passengers.

The flight attendant and pilot were notified, and the pilot was not amused.

“If this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate,” the pilot said.

The pilot explained if that happened, everyone would have to get off the plane and security would be involved – ruining many vacations.

“So, you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is – quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get yourself to Cabo,” he said.

The flight was leaving Houston for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The passenger said she didn’t receive any additional unsolicited photos, and the flight continued to its destination.

Southwest issued a statement saying its employees were made aware of the problem and addressed it to “support the comfort of those traveling with us.”

A video of the pilot’s warning has gotten more than 2.7 million views on TikTok so far.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI says two men, possibly co-owners of the dispensary got into a fight.
Pushmataha Co. dispensary shooting sends one to the hospital
Authorities announced the six-year-old had been found safe around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Missing boy found safe in Grayson County
Anyone with information regarding Faith Lindsey's is asked to the OSBI tip line: 800-522-8017.
Court documents suggest Faith Lindsey’s accused killer plans to plead guilty
Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery.
Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence...
Oklahoma court reinstates ‘Innocent Man’ murder conviction

Latest News

Grady Lambert.
Man hit by truck while running across the country for a cause, not expected to survive
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, walks...
UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting