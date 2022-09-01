Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Pink diamond expected to sell for over $21 million at auction

The 11.15-carat pink diamond is set to be auctioned on October 5 in Hong Kong. (Credit: Sotheby's Auction House via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A unique piece of jewelry is up for grabs, but you may have to break the bank for it.

Sotheby’s is auctioning off the Williamson Pink Star diamond which is considered “among the rarest of all gemstones.”

Officials describe the diamond as “fancy, vivid, pink.” It weighs 11.15-carats, which is bigger than most diamonds of that color.

It is expected to bring in at least $21 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI says two men, possibly co-owners of the dispensary got into a fight.
Pushmataha Co. dispensary shooting sends one to the hospital
Authorities announced the six-year-old had been found safe around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Missing boy found safe in Grayson County
Anyone with information regarding Faith Lindsey's is asked to the OSBI tip line: 800-522-8017.
Court documents suggest Faith Lindsey’s accused killer plans to plead guilty
Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery.
Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence...
Oklahoma court reinstates ‘Innocent Man’ murder conviction

Latest News

The Route Fire threatens a large home near Los Angeles on Wednesday.
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
Route Fire forces evacuations in California
FILE --Poland's deputy prime minister and head of the ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks...
Poland to seek equivalent of $1.3 trillion from Germany for World War II
People are being asked to conserve power amid a heat wave.
California power grid operators issue emergency alerts