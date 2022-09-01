Rain Chances Linger for the Weekend...

An upper-level wave brought spotty but heavy rainfall to our skies, some areas getting more than an inch while here at the News 12 studios in Sherman we measured just one-hundredth of an inch. That the way it was today!

A warm and humid air mass remains in place Friday with some chance for heat-driven showers/storms to return, most of this action should dissipate before Friday night football leaving us warm and humid but dry Friday night, for the most part.

The weekend forecast is somewhat tricky as a second upper-level system may take shape on Saturday, I’m going 40% for Saturday rain to account for this feature, but overall weekend rainfall looks to be widely scattered in nature with seasonably warm early September skies.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

