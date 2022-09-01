Several Grayson County schools go on emergency lockout due to security threat, suspect arrested in Fannin County

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - At least three Grayson County school districts went into security lockouts this morning, including Van Alstyne, Howe, and Gunter, because of a threatening post made to the area.

According to the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is now in custody.

Van Alstyne ISD Police told KXII the district went into a lockout for about an hour, and the suspect made the threat to a non-specific elementary school.

They also say the suspect is receiving a mental health assessment.

This is a developing story.

