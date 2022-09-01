Several Grayson County schools go on emergency lockout due to security threat, suspect arrested in Fannin County
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - At least three Grayson County school districts went into security lockouts this morning, including Van Alstyne, Howe, and Gunter, because of a threatening post made to the area.
According to the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is now in custody.
Van Alstyne ISD Police told KXII the district went into a lockout for about an hour, and the suspect made the threat to a non-specific elementary school.
They also say the suspect is receiving a mental health assessment.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.