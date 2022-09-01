Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Several Grayson County schools go on emergency lockout due to security threat, suspect arrested in Fannin County

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - At least three Grayson County school districts went into security lockouts this morning, including Van Alstyne, Howe, and Gunter, because of a threatening post made to the area.

According to the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is now in custody.

Van Alstyne ISD Police told KXII the district went into a lockout for about an hour, and the suspect made the threat to a non-specific elementary school.

They also say the suspect is receiving a mental health assessment.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI says two men, possibly co-owners of the dispensary got into a fight.
Pushmataha Co. dispensary shooting sends one to the hospital
Authorities announced the six-year-old had been found safe around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Missing boy found safe in Grayson County
Anyone with information regarding Faith Lindsey's is asked to the OSBI tip line: 800-522-8017.
Court documents suggest Faith Lindsey’s accused killer plans to plead guilty
Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery.
Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence...
Oklahoma court reinstates ‘Innocent Man’ murder conviction

Latest News

News 12 learns some self defense moves with martial arts experts
Arnold’s Martial Arts teaches News 12 self defense moves
News 12 learns some self defense moves with martial arts experts
Self defense lesson with Arnold's Martial Arts
The FBI says two men, possibly co-owners of the dispensary got into a fight.
Pushmataha Co. dispensary shooting sends one to the hospital
TxDOT said 1.3 billion in construction projects would go towards Grayson, Lamar and Hunt...
Gov. Abbott, TxDOT approve record amount of funding for Texoma highways & roads