Sherman looks to rebound against Princeton

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats are moving on after a heartbreaker in the season opener.

The Bearcats will face Princeton in their first home game of the season on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium. The Bearcats are coming off a tough loss to Denison, 28-21, in the Battle of the Ax rivalry.

Sherman knows the key to success for them is to move on and look forward to the Panthers.

“To be successful against Princeton we have to forget about the past,” head coach Cory Cain said. “We have to focus simply on Princeton and winning a game at home in Bearcat in front of our home crowd to open the season at Bearcat. If we get our focus on Princeton, and work on the things we need to work on, like penalties and finishing, I think we will be fine.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.