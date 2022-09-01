Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Sherman looks to rebound against Princeton

Sherman prepares for Princeton
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats are moving on after a heartbreaker in the season opener.

The Bearcats will face Princeton in their first home game of the season on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium. The Bearcats are coming off a tough loss to Denison, 28-21, in the Battle of the Ax rivalry.

Sherman knows the key to success for them is to move on and look forward to the Panthers.

“To be successful against Princeton we have to forget about the past,” head coach Cory Cain said. “We have to focus simply on Princeton and winning a game at home in Bearcat in front of our home crowd to open the season at Bearcat. If we get our focus on Princeton, and work on the things we need to work on, like penalties and finishing, I think we will be fine.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities announced the six-year-old had been found safe around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Missing boy found safe in Grayson County
Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery.
Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies
A man is in custody, accused of stabbing a 63-year-old Ada man to death.
Man arrested on charges of first-degree murder
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence...
Oklahoma court reinstates ‘Innocent Man’ murder conviction
Left to Right: Prior mug shots of 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George...
Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion

Latest News

Ada-Ardmore prepare for rivalry game
Battle of the Cats rivalry renewed when Ada visits Ardmore
Ada-Ardmore prepare for rivalry game
Ada-Ardmore prepare for rivalry game
Sherman prepares for Princeton
Sherman prepares for Princeton
Sherman-Blue Ridge Volleyball Highlights
Sherman-Blue Ridge Volleyball Highlights