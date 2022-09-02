Four people charged in drug smuggling conspiracy

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people were accused of smuggling drugs into the Choctaw County Jail, and two of them were already inmates at the jail.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, inmates Johnathan Dakota “BOLO” Hinsley and William Devaughn Smith were recorded on the Jail CTC phones conspiring to smuggle drugs into the jail.

Court documents state, Smith, was recorded making several phone calls, where he told Hagen Montana Ryan to purchase lotion, drive to a location in Hugo, and find a vehicle belonging to Fredrick “Ricco” D’Mone Allen, to purchase marijuana to smuggle into the jail.

Hinsley also spoke with Ryan and gave him permission to drive his vehicle for the purpose of obtaining the lotion and marijuana, according to the documents.

On August 2, 2022 jailers were inspecting a lotion bottle that was marked to give to inmate Smith, that had been delivered by Amber Jordan, and discovered 3 grams of marijuana and 8 grams of methamphetamine submerged inside the bottle of lotion, according to court documents. A pack of cigarettes marked to give to inmate Hinsley were also delivered by Jordan.

All face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.